Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Acquires A$29,999.90 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Robin Widdup bought 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($21,276.52).

Shares of ASX NUS opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.26.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

