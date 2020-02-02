NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of -148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.7%.

NS opened at $27.31 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?