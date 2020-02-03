NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

