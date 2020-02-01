Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Nuvectra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Nuvectra stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Nuvectra has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 1,431.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 24.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuvectra by 304.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nuvectra by 34.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

