Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.74, 49,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 33,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

