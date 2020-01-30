Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.46, 24,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

