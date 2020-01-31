Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.15

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.35. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5,180 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?