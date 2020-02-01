Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $480.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

