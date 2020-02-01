NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 111,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,643. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

