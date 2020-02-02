nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,605,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State Street Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,095 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $23,303,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 444.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 642,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 5,923.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 603,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 593,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com