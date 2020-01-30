nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in nVent Electric by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?