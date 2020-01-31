NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total transaction of $6,550,472.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685,511.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,162. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $68.20 on Thursday, reaching $3,966.76. 26,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180. NVR has a one year low of $2,513.82 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,838.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3,665.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR will post 222.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?