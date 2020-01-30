NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR stock traded down $96.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,934.00. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,835.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,661.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,488.80 and a 52-week high of $4,058.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total value of $6,690,539.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,591,114.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,671.87, for a total value of $9,124,596.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $195,765,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

