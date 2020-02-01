NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $4,525.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

NVR traded down $148.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,818.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,838.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,665.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,513.82 and a 1-year high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 226.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,275 shares of company stock worth $65,428,565. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of NVR by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

