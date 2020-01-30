NWF Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 181.25 ($2.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

