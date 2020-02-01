NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $132.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

