NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last 90 days.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

