NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Up 9.8%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, 13,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 6,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

