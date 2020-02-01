NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

