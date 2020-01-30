Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NYMX traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 710,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

