Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 272,373 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

