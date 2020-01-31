Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Laurence Blackall Acquires 100,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Laurence Blackall acquired 100,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 272 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.26.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

