Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,228,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

