Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after buying an additional 3,073,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

