Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 13281879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

