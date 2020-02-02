Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on OBE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 420,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,953. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

