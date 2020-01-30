Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 177,452 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

