Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 909,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,486,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

