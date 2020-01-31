OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

