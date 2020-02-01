OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 253,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

