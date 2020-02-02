OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCFC. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 253,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

