OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million.

OCFC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

