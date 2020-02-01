Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $23.91. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 151,602 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 38,962.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 794,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

