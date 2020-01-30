Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Shares Down 0.5%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.28), 7,483 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

The company has a market cap of $115.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.88.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

