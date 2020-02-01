Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Invacare (NASDAQ:IVC) Financial Survey

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 206.49%. Invacare has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.06%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Invacare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01 Invacare $972.35 million 0.27 -$43.92 million ($1.32) -5.83

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45% Invacare -3.82% -9.30% -3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats Invacare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.