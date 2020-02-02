Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.04 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.58.

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,939.23 ($6,497.28). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.16 ($6,524.81). Insiders acquired 11,647 shares of company stock worth $1,322,939 over the last quarter.

