Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

OPI stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 138,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

