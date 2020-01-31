OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 289,319 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

