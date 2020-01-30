OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.47

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.28. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 1,369 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 9.20%. Analysts predict that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 3,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

