OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

OFS Credit stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

