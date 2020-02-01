OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.20

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 67942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

