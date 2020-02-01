Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Coverage Ratio