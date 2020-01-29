Oil States International, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oil States International in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

OIS stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Oil States International has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

