Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ORI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

