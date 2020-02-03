Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Comparison

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.43 $39.46 million $1.30 9.45 Veritex $408.87 million 3.60 $39.34 million $2.29 12.37

Old Second Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritex. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Old Second Bancorp and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Veritex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.36% 1.51% Veritex 22.19% 10.33% 1.55%

Volatility and Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritex beats Old Second Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.