Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLN opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. Olin has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

