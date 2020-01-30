Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,731.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329,308 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.16. 114,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Portfolio Manager