On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Receives $5.30 Average PT from Analysts

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,520. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.88. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

