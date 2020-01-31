ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

