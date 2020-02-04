ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ON stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

